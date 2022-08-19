WWE veteran Natalya broke into her own car

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya was recently forced to break into her car.

This upcoming week, WWE will be conducting events in Canada. Friday Night SmackDown, non-televised live shows, and also the forthcoming episode of RAW will all be taking place there.

Hence, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is heading to her home country. She is scheduled to team up with Sonya Deville to take on NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team tournament.

Nattie was on her way to the airport, and unfortunately, she locked her keys in her car. All her belongings, including her passport, were locked inside the vehicle. To retrieve her stuff, The Queen of Harts had to break into her own car with the help of a hammer.

"Locked my keys in my car today with all my belongings for the road (including my passport!) before heading to the airport. I’m damned good with a hammer, tho! Who knew?! Nothing can stop a HART from making it to HART COUNTRY! One step closer to those tag titles!" Natalya tweeted.

WWE fans react to Natalya's tweet

Upon seeing the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's tweet, fans shared their thoughts on the incident.

Some fans appreciated Natalya for her successful career and were glad she retrieved her stuff:

Fans also expressed their concern about how expensive it will be to fix it.

Some fans assumed that she also got her car broken into, just like Sasha Banks' recently:

Some fans suggested that she could have called a locksmith to retrieve her stuff and could have booked a different flight.

A few fans were also trolling her, claiming that she was the one who broke into Sasha Banks' car.

One fan also suggested getting a Chevrolet and an app that allows her to unlock the car.

Despite this minor bump in the road, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be ready to compete in the Tag Team Titles Tournament. It remains to be seen how successful her and Sonya Deville's partnership will be.

Do you think Nattie and Sonya Deville will advance to the next round of the tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

