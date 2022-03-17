“I really look up to him” - WWE veteran details the softer side of Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Natalya recently disclosed the generous, helping side of Brock Lesnar.

Often regarded as one of the most ruthless and dominant stars in professional wrestling, The Beast Incarnate's visible absence from social media and public events has resulted in his character's aura being preserved.

However, Natalya says the WWE Champion's real-life personality contradicts his on-screen nature. Speaking in an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, the Neidhart revealed that Brock watches all their matches backstage and often helps the stars with his feedback:

"Brock watches all of our matches in Gorilla and the last match that I had at SmackDown, he watched and he critiqued and gave us feedback and gave us advice, told us what we would do better. He stayed there and watched, he cared and it was so cool getting advice from him. He’s just so… he’s such a badass, but I really look up to him," Natalya said.

The Queen of Harts also stated that Brock leads by example and has vast knowledge of the business.

"I really like him and he gives back. I watch — in pro wrestling, it’s an inside term, it’s called ‘selling’ but when it’s time to give back to somebody, he’s getting knocked on his ass because he knows how to build a fight and I love that about him. He really leads by example (...) I like to go to Brock for advice because I think that he’s… he does know what he’s talking about," Natalya added (H/T- postwrestling)

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk also praised Brock Lesnar's off-screen nature

While the two may have been bitter rivals during Punk's time in WWE, the latter has nothing but respect for Brock Lesnar and his personality.

The Second City Saint said that Brock doesn't get the credit for how smart he is, while stating that he has a big heart, contrary to his on-screen persona.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Brock Lesnar has been outstanding as a face. Brock Lesnar has been outstanding as a face. https://t.co/iPW5mXVoXp

Brock Lesnar has been a babyface in WWE ever since returning at SummerSlam last year. The Beast will face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania this year, with WWE billing the bout as "the greatest WrestleMania match ever."

