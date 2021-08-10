5 backstage Brock Lesnar stories shared by current & former WWE superstars

Brock Lesnar is one of the last larger-than-life figures in the professional wrestling industry. In an era where WWE intentionally hasn't created a megastar to keep the company's name a big draw, Brock Lesnar feels like a breath of fresh air.

His second stint in WWE began post-WrestleMania 28 in 2012 and lasted just short of 8 years. As of this writing, Brock Lesnar still hasn't re-signed with WWE, although it seems inevitable.

What is the perception of 8-time world champion Brock Lesnar from his former peers and colleagues? Here are five stories from current and former WWE superstars about Brock Lesnar:

#5. CM Punk - Described Brock Lesnar as a "sweetheart"

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar had a SummerSlam classic.

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar had a modern-day SummerSlam classic in 2013. Dubbed as "The Best vs The Beast", one could argue that this is one of the most complete matches in SummerSlam history.

It highlighted Brock Lesnar's dominance but CM Punk had his moments to shine as well. From in-ring work to masterclass storytelling, both men put everything out there in what could be considered one of the most underrated classics in SummerSlam history. Paul Heyman's inclusion in the storyline only added more spice to the match.

Although CM Punk has gone on record to say that he felt he should have won the match, he still had nothing but praise for The Beast Incarnate. He told the story of what happened backstage when he met Brock Lesnar to discuss their SummerSlam match. (via ESPN).

CM Punk first said that he didn't want to ruin Brock Lesnar's reputation and even said "I think he's a f****ng sweetheart". When CM Punk started his MMA career, Brock Lesnar reached out to him and offered any help if needed. Punk said that it's hard to trust people in the pro wrestling world, but admitted that Brock Lesnar was a pleasure to work with.

I think I'm one of the lucky guys who he wanted to work with in pro wrestling. We put together a pretty special match. I don't think Brock gets the credit for how smart of a wrestler he is.

CM Punk said that he didn't know how receptive Brock Lesnar would be to ideas when approached. Regardless, he pitched the idea of calling the match in the ring - a common practice among veteran wrestlers. CM Punk said Brock Lesnar was "stoked" about the idea, even pitching a few himself.

CM Punk went on to say that the match was everything he loved about pro wrestling. Brock Lesnar has a big heart and that's not something a lot of people talk about. He continued, saying:

They'll talk about the freak strength and the crazy athletic things he's done in his career, the accomplishments. But they don't talk about the fact that he loves his wife, his kids, lives on a farm and just kind of wants to be left alone. All the fame and the money and everything is really just a side effect of being successful at what he wants to do. And he does what he wants, when he wants. That's the beauty of Brock Lesnar.

It's not every day that CM Punk praises pro wrestlers the way he praised Brock Lesnar. This speaks volumes about the man behind the scenes.

