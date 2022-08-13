WWE Veteran Natalya’s kind gesture to her fan

Natalya made a kind gesture to a fan who revealed that they received a poster of the Queen of Harts.

The Queen of Harts is a 14-year veteran. She is one of the most loyal employees in WWE. She is a former WWE Divas champion, a SmackDown Women's champion, and also a WWE Women's Tag Team champion. She also holds several Guinness records, including the most matches by a female WWE superstar, most PPV appearances by a female, and also the most losses by a female superstar.

Wrestling fan John Cox tweeted on his Twitter account that he received a poster of the former SmackDown Women's Champion from WWEshop.com. This tweet caught the attention of the Queen of Harts who replied to it by offering to sign the poster.

"Must sign for you!" - Natalya tweeted

You can read the tweet below.

Fans react to Natalya's kind gesture

Nattie's tweet did not go unnoticed by her fans.

Although Nattie plays a heel in WWE, she is truly a good human being in real life.

People have found this act of kindness truly amazing.

Fans finally began calling Nattie the G.O.A.T and the B.O.A.T

Some fans also requested the Queen of Harts to sign their posters as well. One fan mentioned that they purchased a Plaque of the Queen of Hart's Championship win at SummerSlam back in 2017.

♡Nattycatzz♡ @Nattycatzz still need to work out how to get your signature on it lol brought your plaque when you won smackdown Women's championship and it's one or my goals to get it signed🤌🏻 @NatbyNature Ahhhhh sign my summerslam plaque next pleasestill need to work out how to get your signature on it lol brought your plaque when you won smackdown Women's championship and it's one or my goals to get it signed🤌🏻 @NatbyNature Ahhhhh sign my summerslam plaque next please 😢😭 still need to work out how to get your signature on it lol brought your plaque when you won smackdown Women's championship and it's one or my goals to get it signed🤌🏻

WWEShop.com also replied to John Cox's tweet.

"Things you love to see" - WWEShop.com tweeted

The 14-year veteran is getting ready to team up with Sonya Deville and face Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the first round of the Women's Tag Team title tournament next week on SmackDown. It is safe to say that John Cox will certainly be rooting for the Queen of Harts.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil