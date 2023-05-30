WWE veteran could "not stand" Cody Rhodes and Trish Stratus' promos on RAW (Exclusive)

Last night on RAW, both Cody Rhodes and Trish Stratus delivered impassioned promos following their matches at Night of Champions.

While many fans felt that both Stratus and Rhodes' words drove their separate storylines forward, there are some who thought their promos fell flat.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo said that both their promos lacked any emotion or grandeur.

“I can not stand Cody’s promos, I am so bored. Bro please, give me a Roddy Piper, give me a Randy Savage, give me a Lou Albano. Give me somebody, I want emotion man, I want over the top. I can’t stand the Trish Stratus and the Cody Rhodes promos.”

Russo then went on to say that since turning heel, Stratus' promos have been virtually identical week after week.

“She’s repeated this same promo 4 times. It’s the thank you Trish, ok we get it man, move on.” From 36:44 to 38:12

Trish Stratus looked to bask in her own personal glory last night on RAW as she celebrated her controversial win over Becky Lynch at Night of Champions over the weekend.

Cody Rhodes is ready for another battle with The Beast

While Stratus came away with a victory in Saudi Arabia, The American Nightmare wasn't as lucky, as he lost to Brock Lesnar via submission.

Despite the fact that Rhodes is physically in pain from his two recent showdowns against The Beast, Cody stated on RAW yesterday that he wants a third match against the former WWE Champion.

Cody and Brock's series is even at one apiece so far, with Rhodes winning their first matchup at Backlash earlier this month and Lesnar exacting some revenge this past Saturday at Night of Champions.

