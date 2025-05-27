WWE veteran offers Dominik Mysterio RELATIONSHIP advice amid Liv Morgan-Roxanne Perez drama

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has seemingly once again found himself in a love triangle situation. On this week's RAW, Carlito offered key relationship advice to his fellow Judgment Day member amid the unfolding drama.

Ad

At SummerSlam 2024, the current Intercontinental Champion betrayed Rhea Ripley to align with Liv Morgan. Their on-screen romance had brewed for weeks ahead of the PLE, with Morgan making advances toward "Dirty" Dom before they officially became a couple. It now appears that the former Women's World Champion is getting a taste of her own medicine, as Roxanne Perez has been pursuing Dominik Mysterio lately.

Last week on the red brand's show, The Prodigy impressed Dominik by bringing him chicken nuggets. On the May 26, 2025, edition of RAW, The Miracle Kid finally returned after a month-long absence and caught Roxanne massaging The Latino Cheat's shoulder after she once brought him nuggets.

Ad

Trending

After Liv Morgan exited The Judgment Day locker room, Carlito advised the 28-year-old male star to stop accepting chicken nuggets from Perez.

"You['ve] got to stop trying to eat her nuggets, bro," Carlito said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez inadvertently cost Finn Balor and Liv Morgan their respective matches on WWE RAW

Last night on the red brand's show, The Miracle Kid faced Kairi Sane in a singles match. The Pirate Princess defeated Liv Morgan after the 30-year-old was distracted by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez arguing at ringside because The Prodigy tried to help The Judgment Day star.

Ad

Meanwhile, Finn Balor was involved in a Triple Threat Match for the spot in the Men's Money in the Ladder Match. However, when Dominik Mysterio passed a steel chair to The Prince, Seth Rollins capitalized and stomped the former Universal Champion for the win.

It will be exciting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on "Dirty" Dom betraying Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More