WWE veteran offers to help Sonya Deville in exchange for WrestleMania opportunity

WWE veteran and multi-time women's champion Natalya has offered to be of assistance to Sonya Deville for giving her and Shayna Baszler a spot at WrestleMania 38.

They competed in a Fatal Four Way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which included other teams in Sasha Banks & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega & Carmella. The bout was won by Boss n' Glow, giving Banks her third run with the title.

After the event, Natalya took to Twitter to thank Sonya Deville for putting her and Baszler in the match. She attached a photo of all three of them in the tweet. Nattie added that Deville should let them know if she needs anything.

"I’d like to thank GM Sonya Deville for granting us the opportunity to perform at WrestleMania along with Vince, of course. If there’s anything Baszler and I can do for you, Ms. Deville, just let us know," wrote Natalya.

Sonya responded to the tweet, stating that she looks forward to seeing what's in store for them this year.

You can check out their exchange below:

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE Nattie @NatbyNature I’d like to thank GM @SonyaDevilleWWE for granting us the opportunity to perform at #WrestleMania along with Vince, of course. If there’s anything @QoSBaszler and I can do for you, Ms. Deville, just let us know I’d like to thank GM @SonyaDevilleWWE for granting us the opportunity to perform at #WrestleMania along with Vince, of course. If there’s anything @QoSBaszler and I can do for you, Ms. Deville, just let us know https://t.co/UNXUaIMe64 How gracious of you Natalya or should I say Natalya’s assistant. You are very welcome, as yourself and Shayna Baszler are very deserving and talented. I look forward to seeing what’s in store for the two of you this year. twitter.com/natbynature/st… How gracious of you Natalya or should I say Natalya’s assistant. You are very welcome, as yourself and Shayna Baszler are very deserving and talented. I look forward to seeing what’s in store for the two of you this year. twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Sonya Deville isn't in any rush to transition back into her in-ring role full-time

Sonya has been an authority figure on WWE TV for a while now, and she's been great in her role. She was also in a lengthy feud with Naomi when she abused her powers to cost Naomi a chance at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Pridefighter stated in an interview that she isn't rushing to get back into the ring full time, as she's enjoying her current role.

"I’m a fighter born and raised so obviously I love to fight and I love to throw down but a lot of people also don’t know one of my first passions was acting and performing and you know, I used to host a show in L.A. before I got signed so, so talking and using my voice is also something I really get a lot of satisfaction doing and a lot of gratification so I’m just enjoying where I am. I’m not eager or in some sort of rush to be anywhere else. I feel really present in this moment and in this role," said Deville. [H/T POST Wrestling]

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE So proud of these women Darkness. 🖤So proud of these women Darkness. 🖤💣 So proud of these women https://t.co/XQLG7V51tg

Deville's last televised match was on an episode of SmackDown last month where she collided with Ronda Rousey in a singles match. It's left to be seen what the company has in store for her in the future.

Do you think Sonya Deville will return to in-ring action soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Debottam Saha