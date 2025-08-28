WWE veteran openly supports Triple H amidst Vince McMahon's criticism - "He's wrong about that" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out in support of Triple H. His comments came after Vince McMahon criticized the Game for his booking.
During a recent interview, Vince McMahon fired shots at the WWE creative. He took issue with the way Hulk Hogan was booked during the Netflix premiere of RAW. McMahon felt that the legend deserved more respect, and he would have never let Hulk be subjected to boos from the fans.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that it was interesting to see Mr. McMahon taking shots at Hunter's booking. Although a huge critic of Triple H, Vince sided with Hunter. He felt, in hindsight, it was easy to say that WWE should have given the Hulkster a better platform. However, nobody knew that the legend would depart in a few months. The ex-writer felt WWE did the best they could to protect Hogan during his last appearance.
"I loved the fact that he took a shot at Triple H's booking. That was the best part of it. That was absolutely tremendous. And he's wrong about that. Everybody knows, I criticize Triple H more than anybody but he's wrong about that. It's easy to say now that Hulk died. Nobody thought at that appearance that Hulk was gonna be dead in three months." Russo continued, "They gave him a grand entrance. They couldn't have done anything more for him. They did exactly what they should've done for him."
WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. The Game led both the RAW and SmackDown locker rooms during a ten-bell salute for the legend.
Hunter even narrated a video package honoring the iconic wrestler's legacy and contributions towards the business.
