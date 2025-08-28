WWE veteran openly supports Triple H amidst Vince McMahon's criticism - "He's wrong about that" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out in support of Triple H. His comments came after Vince McMahon criticized the Game for his booking.

Ad

During a recent interview, Vince McMahon fired shots at the WWE creative. He took issue with the way Hulk Hogan was booked during the Netflix premiere of RAW. McMahon felt that the legend deserved more respect, and he would have never let Hulk be subjected to boos from the fans.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that it was interesting to see Mr. McMahon taking shots at Hunter's booking. Although a huge critic of Triple H, Vince sided with Hunter. He felt, in hindsight, it was easy to say that WWE should have given the Hulkster a better platform. However, nobody knew that the legend would depart in a few months. The ex-writer felt WWE did the best they could to protect Hogan during his last appearance.

Ad

Trending

"I loved the fact that he took a shot at Triple H's booking. That was the best part of it. That was absolutely tremendous. And he's wrong about that. Everybody knows, I criticize Triple H more than anybody but he's wrong about that. It's easy to say now that Hulk died. Nobody thought at that appearance that Hulk was gonna be dead in three months." Russo continued, "They gave him a grand entrance. They couldn't have done anything more for him. They did exactly what they should've done for him."

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. The Game led both the RAW and SmackDown locker rooms during a ten-bell salute for the legend.

Hunter even narrated a video package honoring the iconic wrestler's legacy and contributions towards the business.

If you use quotes from this piece, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More