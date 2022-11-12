WWE veteran opens up on Gunther's "brutal" way to make a name for himself (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared that he is a fan of Gunther and his brand of hard-hitting wrestling.

Ricochet was in a backstage segment on SmackDown, discussing his upcoming match with Mustafa Ali next week. Gunther and the rest of Imperium interrupted and asked him to put in his best efforts to win the World Cup so that the champion could demolish the high-flyer again.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE has done a great job of booking The Ring General strongly. He detailed that Gunther has found a niche in brutal matches and people associate him with hard-hitting showdowns.

"I'm a big fan of Gunther because they've handled him right. They haven't given him a lot of bullc**p stuff. He goes in there, he just beats them up and they beat him back. Now people associate getting the c**p beat out of you with Gunther and he'll get over that way. It's a hard way to get over because it's brutal but he doesn't mind it and the people, you're not hitting them." [From 35:30 - 35:58]

You can watch the full show here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Gunther has been a dominant champion on WWE SmackDown

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has been on a tear, taking down opponents one after the other.

He won the prestigious IC title on the June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown and has been unstoppable ever since. The Austrian Anomaly has had successful title defences against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus.

On the November 4 edition of SmackDown, the former NXT UK Champion once again defended the title against in-ring veteran Rey Mysterio.

What do you think of Gunther's 150-day-plus title reign? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes