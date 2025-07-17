  • home icon
  • WWE veteran points out major flaw with current top stars like Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

WWE veteran points out major flaw with current top stars like Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:56 GMT
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via Ripley on X

While WWE has grown exponentially under Triple H's direction, a wrestling veteran believes that the new active scene has a new problem. The veteran in question, EC3, recently explained why Rhea Ripley and others like her are a part of the issue.

With the widespread involvement of social media in providing feedback to wrestlers, fans have the opportunity to express their opinions more than ever. While this may seem like a good thing, EC3 thinks that this immediate feedback can prove to be harmful.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star explained how even if Rhea Ripley were protected in the ring, fans would find something to complain about.

"I think one last thing that affects the talent is the immediate feedback from fans. So let's say Rhea, who has been over as hell as champion and on top for a while, starts having matches where her size is protected. And she has a 5-minute match with an over girl, but she dominates... And then the feedback loop's gonna be like, 'It was a squash, boring. Rhea doesn't know to work,'" EC3 said. [11:48 onwards]
Vince Russo pointed out another problem in WWE.

While agreeing with EC3's comment about the stars being too anxious in terms of feedback, Vince Russo also explained that even commentators were not doing their job correctly in WWE.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed how commentators no longer effectively hype the physical size of stars in the ring, which has hurt big names like Rhea Ripley. He said:

"The announcers were also selling the size of the guy. You know, Gorilla Monsoon would be selling the size. Bro, you never hear them sell the size of Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez. They never sell their size so... That was the thing, when they were selling the size, they would say, that you gotta get Andre off his feet, you gotta. So, now, when that babyface is trying to do, they are selling the size." [10:40 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen if these issues will be solved in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

