WWE veteran points out major flaw with current top stars like Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

While WWE has grown exponentially under Triple H's direction, a wrestling veteran believes that the new active scene has a new problem. The veteran in question, EC3, recently explained why Rhea Ripley and others like her are a part of the issue.

With the widespread involvement of social media in providing feedback to wrestlers, fans have the opportunity to express their opinions more than ever. While this may seem like a good thing, EC3 thinks that this immediate feedback can prove to be harmful.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star explained how even if Rhea Ripley were protected in the ring, fans would find something to complain about.

"I think one last thing that affects the talent is the immediate feedback from fans. So let's say Rhea, who has been over as hell as champion and on top for a while, starts having matches where her size is protected. And she has a 5-minute match with an over girl, but she dominates... And then the feedback loop's gonna be like, 'It was a squash, boring. Rhea doesn't know to work,'" EC3 said. [11:48 onwards]

Vince Russo pointed out another problem in WWE.

While agreeing with EC3's comment about the stars being too anxious in terms of feedback, Vince Russo also explained that even commentators were not doing their job correctly in WWE.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed how commentators no longer effectively hype the physical size of stars in the ring, which has hurt big names like Rhea Ripley. He said:

"The announcers were also selling the size of the guy. You know, Gorilla Monsoon would be selling the size. Bro, you never hear them sell the size of Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez. They never sell their size so... That was the thing, when they were selling the size, they would say, that you gotta get Andre off his feet, you gotta. So, now, when that babyface is trying to do, they are selling the size." [10:40 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if these issues will be solved in the future.

