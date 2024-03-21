WWE veteran points out major flaw in The Rock’s recent appearance

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown without Roman Reigns of The Bloodline on his side. A 52-year-old veteran believes that the company made a big mistake by bringing him to last Friday night’s show.

The Great One is on a different level in the world of entertainment as he has become a top brand name all over the world. He is working on his heel character to walk into WrestleMania XL as one of the biggest villains in sports entertainment. However, Bully Ray believes that it could be a mistake, keeping in mind The Rock’s popularity all around the globe.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully stated how seeing The People's Champion in person automatically makes WWE fans cheer for him.

"It's impossible not to cheer for The Rock ... Rock very rarely says 'I'm home,' so now he's referring to Memphis, TN as 'home?'" Bully noted. "Anything he says after that is gonna get a babyface reaction."

He added that seeing The Great One in person was like seeing Jesus. He got a babyface reaction from fans as they were thrilled to have him in Memphis after he called the place his home.

"It's like seeing Jesus. You're seeing one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and in professional wrestling, and you're getting The Rock live in front of your face," the WWE Hall of Famer explained. "You're programmed to respond in a certain way... You're going to pop. The last taste I have of The Rock is, 'This guy's a babyface.'"

Fans will cheer for The Great One as soon as he takes to the ring for his first match in eight years. That could hurt Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ alliance at WrestleMania XL, as the two men will look to build themselves as top babyfaces against the heels.

The Rock's return has hurt LA Knight’s standing on WWE SmackDown

After getting into a high level feud opposite Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight has now been pushed into a rivalry with AJ Styles. The two men are set to collide in a massive contest at WrestleMania XL.

The People's champion's return seems to have dented The Megastar’s standing on the blue brand. Many in the wrestling circles, including Dave Meltzer, believe that The Great One’s return has shown how Knight is a copy of the WWE legend.

"LA Knight is obviously very popular, but when he came out and did this promo, all I could think of is like, man, you're a freakin' copy of The Rock, and after seeing the real one…”

It’s been interesting to see how Knight works around the criticism to continue pushing ahead on WWE SmackDown. He is still far from winning his first title on the main roster.

