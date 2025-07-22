WWE veteran points out a major issue involving Raquel Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Raquel Rodriguez has been on the upward trajectory in WWE over the last several weeks. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo highlighted a major issue concerning the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Raquel Rodriguez recently received some advice from Kevin Nash, who urged the female star to work bigger. Rodriguez took note of the criticism and implemented it in her matches, which has worked well for her. She has received numerous praises from fans for her recent work. Kevin Nash also commended the Judgment Day star for picking up her game.

However, Vince Russo pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Raquel should not have needed Kevin Nash to highlight her problem. The veteran added that it is WWE backstage people's job to work on Raquel's flaws with her.

"Isn’t there a bigger issue when nobody there is giving her that advice? She’s gotta watch Kevin’s podcast to get that advice? Nobody there is giving her that advice?" [37:23 onwards]

Raquel Rodriguez was in action on RAW, where she and Roxanne Perez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The Judgment Day duo managed to retain the gold and will face Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

