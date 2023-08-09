WWE veteran points out major loophole in Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette discussed Roman Reigns' match against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam and pointed out a major loophole in the match.

The two stars competed in the inaugural Tribal Combat, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition as Tribal Chief were on the line. Roman Reigns won the match after Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance and attacked his twin brother, turning heel in the process. Solo Sikoa was also involved in the bout.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that it didn't make much sense for Solo to attack Jey Uso later on in the match. Cornette added that Jimmy could've just come out with a weapon at the beginning when the bell was rung.

"Solo [Sikoa] comes out and in front of the referee, because it's no DQ, attacks Jey and puts him through the audio table and then drags him and carries him back to the ring. If all this is okay then why didn't Solo just come out with a baseball bat at the bell? There's a loophole there," said Cornette. [7:28-7:47]

Jim Cornette on Solo Sikoa constantly interfering in Roman Reigns' and Jey Uso's match at WWE SummerSlam

The Enforcer was on Roman Reigns' side as usual during the match, and he tried to help the champion defeat his older brother. Solo ended up being sent through the announce table by Jey Uso.

Jim Cornette pointed out another flaw in the match, stating that since it was Tribal Combat, it was illogical for Solo Sikoa to constantly interfere in the match.

"In their universe of logic because now it's Solo gets Jey in the ring and he's continuing to constantly interfere. If it's Tribal Combat how is it legal in Tribal Combat for somebody else to fight for you? It seems like that would be against the rule because they're honorable Samoan people. So I can understand Solo coming out and interfering but not continuously in front of God and everybody because that makes it look like, well, your Tribal Combat is bulls**t." [7:53-8:25]

Jimmy Uso turning on Jey left many fans shocked and confused. Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown this week, which means all the questions will be answered during the show.

