WWE veteran points out major reason why John Cena is set to win at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

With WWE WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, all eyes seem to be on John Cena at the moment. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the creative department is likely to book Cena to win against Cody Rhodes due to one simple reason.

John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber was arguably the most shocking moment in pro wrestling in the last decade. It has raised the bar in terms of WrestleMania's build-up, with fans eagerly waiting to see how the showdown between Cena and Rhodes will pan out. While many want The American Nightmare to win, Russo has a solid reason why it won't happen.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer talked about how the Triple H-led creative team would benefit from booking Cena to win. Russo felt The Cenation Leader's potential win at WrestleMania would extend the high-profile rivalry.

"Now, they need so much content. And you are gonna lose out on a lot of content if you do that [book John Cena to lose]. Bro, you know better than anybody; they are in the business of stretching things out. So that's why, you know, they are gonna milk this and stretch this out as long as they possibly can, man. My opinion, just my opinion." [From 7:33 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes John Cena's heel turn could have been more believable

According to Vince Russo, WWE creative did not go all the way in its attempt to make Cena's heel turn look believable.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo discussed how The Rock and John Cena should have been tracked down and asked to comment on their decisions following Elimination Chamber. The former writer said:

"If this were real, we're not gonna try to get a word from Rock and John Cena? Even if they're away doing their movies, part of the story should be, 'We're trying to get a word with them. They've not commented to this point.' But again, man, if you want us to believe this is real, how are you not attempting to track down those guys to get their comments?" Russo said. [From 4:36 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Cena and Rocky are planning to do next before WWE WrestleMania 41.

