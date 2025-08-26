WWE veteran questions the importance of Sheamus vs. Rusev rivalry - "Why do I care if either one wins or loses?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sheamus' promo on RAW. The star will collide with Rusev at Clash in Paris.

The two stars are set to settle their disputes in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at the PLE. After returning to the WWE, Rusev almost immediately started a feud with the Celtic Warrior. After several backstage brawls, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce decided to put them in a match at Clash in Paris in a desperate attempt to restore order to the proceedings on the red brand.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the need for the feud. He noted that the two stars had been brawling for almost two months now without any decisive outcome. He claimed to have no interest in the rivalry because there were no stakes involved. The veteran writer contended that, irrespective of who wins at Clash in Paris, there would be no impact on their standing on the roster moving forward.

"I'm gonna throw out a very simple question to you. This Rusev and Sheamus has been going on for at least two months. I'm gonna ask a simple question. Why do I care if either one wins or loses? If Sheamus goes over because he's the babyface, what does that matter at all?"

This is Rusev's first major feud since returning to WWE earlier this year. He made quick work of Alpa Academy members Akira Tozawa and Otis before getting into this personal rivalry.

However, the Celtic Warrior cut a promo this week on RAW. He mentioned that Rusev's return didn't matter, and it was cringeworthy at best. Sheamus urged his opponent to bring his best at Clash in Paris and reminded Rusev that he was irrelevant before this feud.

