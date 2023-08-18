WWE veteran questions whether top star will betray Rey Mysterio following his title win on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently commented on Rey Mysterio dethroning Austin Theory on SmackDown and whether Santos Escobar could turn on his LWO stablemate.

Escobar was originally supposed to challenge for the coveted United States Championship on the blue brand last week, an opportunity he earned by beating the Hall of Famer. However, due to an injury, he was replaced by Mysterio. The latter went on to win the gold for the second time in his career.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on WWE's decision to have Rey Mysterio win the title by replacing Santos Escobar.

"Was this a legitimate injury to Escobar and a cover reason? Why would you not only have Escobar go that far but then have Mysterio not only endorse him but put him over and that match was f**ked up because Mysterio got his bell rung before he could be pinned? But it was stopped and Escobar won it, and then do an angle where Escobar can't go for the title and Rey fills in and Rey wins it easily. He beat Theory quicker than John Cena was able to do so," said Cornette.

He questioned whether the turn of events mean that Escobar will eventually turn on Rey and stab him in the back.

"And now Rey is the champion. Does that mean that Escobar is now going to stab him in the back over jealousy and become a heel or has Escobar been slotted as the best friend and Robin the Boy Wonder next to Mysterio? How does this work physiologically? ... It looks like they started to do something and Vince changed his mind. I'm not saying it, I don't know it, but I don't know what's going on." [1:39-3:12]

Santos Escobar was brutally attacked before Rey Mysterio won the US Title on WWE SmackDown

WWE booking The Master of the 619 to win the United States Championship over Santos Escobar could mean that they have big plans for the two stars. This could lead to a storyline where Escobar turns on the WWE legend for taking his spot and title.

However, all of this was down to the fact that Escobar was brutally attacked by Austin Theory ahead of their scheduled bout. The star attacked Escobar in a backstage segment, which led to a knee injury to the LWO member. Escobar was accompanied to the medical room by Rey Mysterio, where despite being urged not to, the former decided to go on with his match as planned.

While heading to the ring, Theory attacked Santos Escobar once again, rendering him unable to compete in the bout.

It is not yet known whether Escobar suffered a legitimate injury or if this is part of a storyline. Wherever the story goes, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out on SmackDown.

Do you think Escobar will turn on Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.