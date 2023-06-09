WWE veteran raises concerns over Roman Reigns' Undisputed Championship title; says RAW star has grounds for dispute

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on Roman Reigns being presented with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by Triple H on SmackDown last week.

Up until last Friday, The Tribal Chief was walking around with two belts since unifying the WWE and Universal Titles at WrestleMania 38. He has been Universal Champion for over 1000 days, a milestone that has put him alongside the greats of the company.

The same night that The Head of Table hit a thousand days saw the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion in Seth Rolins, who's part of the RAW roster.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran mentioned how illogical it is for Roman Reigns to be called the undisputed world champion when Seth Rollins is also a world champion in the same company.

"Triple H presented Roman with the brand new Undisputed Universal Title belt. So the two belts that he had before had the big W with a blue background and the big W with a black background and now this one looks exactly the same except it's a big W with a gold background. [...] But also is he the Undisputed Universal Champion? Isn't Seth Rollins disputing that because he's the new World Heavyweight Champion?" Cornette wondered. [0:45-1:36]

Jim Cornette enjoyed the Roman Reigns and Bloodline segment on WWE SmackDown

On the blue brand last week, The Usos were banned from attending Roman Reigns' 1000-day title reign celebration, but they showed up anyway. Things got physical, as Jimmy shoved his cousin and was taken out with a Samoan Spike by his own brother Solo Sikoa.

Jim Cornette reviewed the segment, stating that it isn't his idea of professional wrestling, but he thought it was good.

"They [Roman, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman] all get to the top of the entranceway while Jey's still checking on Jimmy and not even on the microphone but just in the camera Paul asked Roman 'What about Jey?' And Roman says he's going to do what he always does, he'll fall in line. And scene! So what an amazing dramatic play on this week's inside the actor studio. It ain't wrestling but what the f**k, none of the other s**t is either, at least this is good," he said. [6:31-7:05]

Roman Reigns is scheduled for next week's episode of SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what happens between him and The Usos on the show.

