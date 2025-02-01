WWE veteran raises major questions about John Cena's farewell tour (Exclusive)

John Cena's farewell tour kicked off on RAW's Netflix premiere but the Franchise Player has yet to make his in-ring return. WWE is advertising Cena for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo responded to a fan criticizing WWE for not booking John Cena on RAW's January shows after the Netflix premiere.

"We've already crossed off a month on Cena's return, right? We're through with January and we haven't seen him do anything the month of January. I'm really starting to wonder, how often are they going to use them? There's only 12 months in the calendar. One's gone already." [From 19:01 onwards]

John Cena previously said he was looking to work 35 to 40 days as part of his farewell tour with WWE. The former 16-time World Champion last wrestled on the April 8, 2024, episode of RAW when he teamed up with Awesome Truth to defeat The Judgment Day.

As for his last Royal Rumble appearance, Cena hasn't competed in the 30-man over-the-top extravaganza since 2018. Fans will have to wait to see if their favorite superstar walks out with the win this Saturday.

