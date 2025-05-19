WWE veteran raises questions on major controversy surrounding Sabu's death: "You can die from this" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sabu's passing. The star's sudden demise has sparked some controversy around his last match at GCW against Joey Janela.
The hardcore legend passed away on May 11, aged 60. However, a lot of heat has come on GCW and Janela, stating that the two parties were careless with the veteran star. Joey's account of Sabu taking kratom before the match sparked controversy, with fans stating that it was possibly what killed him three weeks later.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo addressed the controversy, stating that Kratom was not approved by the FDA. He read up about the substance and discovered that it could have extreme side effects, including death. The veteran writer suggested that everyone involved should have known that it would not be good for Sabu.
"I looked into that a little today. First of all, bro, that is not approved by the FDA. There are so many side effects to that thing. It basically says you can die from this. I'm not saying he died from that, I'm not saying that. What I'm saying is, this is not FDA approved and a ton of side effects." [From 3:20 onwards]
WWE paid tribute to the hardcore legend on RAW last week with a vignette honoring his career. The announce team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee also spoke about how he revolutionized the business and inspired a generation of wrestlers.
