WWE veteran raves about popular segment with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The former Universal Champion was reportedly set to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but was pulled from the event due to his connection to allegations against Vince McMahon. There's still no word on when Lesnar will return for another run. Meanwhile, R-Truth raved about the segment with The Beast Incarnate and Paul Heyman.

A few years ago, R-Truth crossed paths with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW heading into Royal Rumble 2020. During the segment, Heyman and Truth planned an unscripted line which took Lesnar by surprise, and he broke character on live television before hitting the 24/7 Champion with an F-5.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion raved about the unscripted segment with The Beast Incarnate. R-Truth also pointed out how he wanted to reveal the details of his lines to Lesnar, but Heyman requested him to keep it under wraps until they met inside the ring.

"I’m like Brock is a beast. I think we should let Brock know what we're going to say about Brock. So funny thing is, I mean, I love Brock. Brock walked into gorilla, and it was simply just like he walked in. He's like, so what are we doing? And I'm looking at everybody for somebody to say something to this dude. Nobody said nothing. He's like, alright, well, guys, we just go out there and talk there and talk then. And I'm like, Oh y’all got this dude going out there. But it turned out to be one of the best moments," Truth said. [H/T - CVV]

Current WWE champion praises Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has left a lasting impression on the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe, and the superstars of tomorrow. Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate hasn't made any televised appearances in almost 2 years.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, current NXT Champion Oba Femi raved about Brock Lesnar and how the former world champion's in-ring work was an inspiration for him in the company.

"Yes, this is correct. I like a lot of the things he did, and I liked his offense, but most importantly, his selling is always the biggest thing that I respect a lot. For such a big, athletic, explosive, legitimate guy, he's such a good seller," Femi said. [From 05:50 to 06:10]

It'll be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar returns to WWE for a final run to share the ring with new and old faces.

