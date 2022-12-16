WWE veteran reacts to recently released rankings of Roman Reigns, John Cena and other stars in important list

Natalya recently reacted to the recently released rankings of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and other stars in the most influential WWE superstars on the social media list

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The 16-time World Champion has done everything there is to do in WWE and has now moved on to become a Hollywood megastar.

It's no surprise that Cena has been an influential person with a massive fan following on social media. His transition from WWE superstar to actor has only increased his star power further.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is enjoying the best run he's ever had in his career. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 800 days now and has been dominant in his run.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that the wrestling-world.com listed John Cena and Roman Reigns as two of the most influential WWE Superstars on social media. Other superstars that made the list include Ronda Rousey, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins.

Natalya took to Twitter to give her two-word reaction to the list. She wrote:

"Very cool 😎."

You can check out her tweet below:

Roman Reigns recently broke his silence ahead of his WWE return after Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since The Bloodline's victory at Survivor Series WarGames. Following the Premium Live Event, reports started circulating that Reigns had an eardrum issue. This has resulted in him being off television for the past couple of weeks.

However, it looks like Reigns is ready to make his return this week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief made the announcement via Twitter that he will be on SmackDown this week.

"Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness of The #Bloodline."

He also added:

"The undeniable best in the world and it’s not even close. ☝🏽🩸@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn."

You can check out his post below:

Fans will be waiting in eager anticipation to hear what the Head of the Table has to say on SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see who Reigns' next challenger will be.

