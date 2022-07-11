WWE Veteran reacts to Theory's MITB cash-in message to Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell shared his reactions to Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in tease from this week's SmackDown, and the WWE Veteran admitted that he was initially confused by the superstar's entrance.

It was not expected that the Money in the Bank winner would cash in on his contract during Roman Reigns' opening segment as he jogged around the ring with his briefcase. A perplexed Tribal Chief looked at his potential future title challenger, and the brief face-off got people talking on the internet.

"Well, when he came out, I'm agreeing with Sid here, he came out and gave that, 'Well, he is not that stupid.' It doesn't even make sense," said Dutch Mantell. [11:50 - 12:00]

The former WWE manager stated that he was "hooked" by the creative decision to have Theory interrupt The Bloodline.

Mantell also stated that the company could have easily made Theory look weak during the segment but instead gave a clear account of his intent to capture the world title.

"I'm thinking, who did it hook? It hooked me because WWE, you don't know what they are going to do. They could have run him in, and hell, they could have beat him up and killed him off," added Dutch. "But he'd lay off, and that's a good thing. I didn't know what they were going to do, but I did stay and watch it. Is he going to come in, or he is he going to come in somewhere during the night." [12:01 – 12:59]

When will Theory cash in the WWE Money in the Bank contract?

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is slated to defend his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022.

Theory will also compete on the card as he looks to regain the United States title in a rematch against Bobby Lashley.

The 24-year-old superstar has received a massive push over the past few months as he has seemingly been anointed as the potential next big thing on the WWE roster. Could he pull off a major upset at SummerSlam by emerging after Roman Reigns' main event showdown against the Beast Incarnate?

Theory taking advantage of an exhausted champion to win the title has the potential to be one of the most shocking storyline twists in recent times since Seth Rollins cashed in on his MITB contract at WrestleMania 31. While Theory has his fair share of detractors, his immediate future as Mr. Money in the Bank looks wholly exciting.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far