Seth Rollins' 5 best matches at WrestleMania matches

Since debuting in 2012, Seth Rollins has been a top WWE Superstar. Over the years, Rollins has been a part of many memorable matches. However, his contests at WrestleMania are the most discussed as the stakes are much higher.

Although Rollins isn't booked for a match at WrestleMania 38 yet, fans expect to see him in a high-profile bout at the upcoming premium live event. With WrestleMania 38 a month away, let's look back at Seth Rollins' five best bouts at WrestleMania.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Triple H was the reason Seth Rollins betrayed his Shield brothers. The Architect joined The Authority under The Game's mentorship, and the two had a tremendous on-screen bond.

However, Triple H betrayed his protégé in late 2016, much to fans' surprise and delight. WWE eventually booked the two superstars for a "non-sanctioned" match at WrestleMania 33.

The contest lasted 31 minutes. Rollins employed various tactics he learned from Triple H. The match was overall great and came to an end after Rollins hit The Cerebral Assassin with a pedigree, claiming the title of The King Slayer.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31

Randy Orton was the face of The Authority before Seth Rollins joined the faction. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started preferring The Architect over The Viper, which frustrated the latter.

Orton soon let his frustration out by attacking every member of The Authority, eventually setting up a match against Rollins at WrestleMania 31.

While the buildup was exciting, the contest was even more impressive. The two superstars battled back and forth before the 14-time world champion finally gave a visually stunning RKO to Rollins for the victory.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro at WrestleMania 37 Night One

The Friday Night Savior Seth Rollins wanted to recruit Cesaro on his mission. However, The Swiss Cyborg had no intention of joining Rollins, and these skirmishes led to a match at WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Cesaro's first main card singles match at The Showcase of Immortals. Fans were glad that the former tag-team champion was getting the push he deserved.

The match lived up to expectations. Both superstars got chances to shine in the 11 minutes and 35 seconds of the fight. It was Cesaro who won after a fantastic bout.

#2. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31

Fans weren't impressed with Roman Reigns winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Brock Lesnar. The hopes from the match weren't high because there was no buildup whatsoever.

Nonetheless, the actual contest was better than expected. Reigns and Lesnar went back and forth to hell before finally collapsing exhausted in the ring. What happened next was arguably the most shocking thing to happen at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins came running to the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He was the first superstar to do so at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His inclusion made an already great match even more extraordinary.

The Architect eventually pinned Roman Reigns to be crowned the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in this "heist of the century."

#1. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and The Miz are some of the best performers in WWE, both in-ring and on the mic. The three former world champions engaged in a feud for The A-Lister's Intercontinental Championship in 2018.

WWE booked a triple-threat title match between the three stars at WrestleMania 34. Their feud helped in making the secondary title relevant again. Their bout was a great show of technique and tactics and is arguably the best these three stars have contested in at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins eventually stomped Balor and Miz, pinning the latter to win the Intercontinental Championship.

