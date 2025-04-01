WWE veteran recalls Bret Hart DID NOT tell him about Goldberg injuring him right away (Exclusive)

Goldberg might be one of the most popular stars in WWE and wrestling history, but he is equally controversial due to some infamous incidents. During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked if Bret Hart told him about the injury he suffered at the hands of Goldberg.

Decades have passed, but Goldberg giving Bret Hart a severe concussion with a kick is still talked about by both men themselves. Even though he went on to wrestle a few more times, Hart's career was never the same after taking the mule kick from Goldberg at WCW Starrcade 1999.

Vince Russo was in WCW's creative team at the time and recalled that Bret Hart never informed him about suffering a bad concussion as a result of the spot. The WWE veteran addressed the question on the latest Legion of RAW episode and noted that Bret Hart continued to wrestle even after that fateful day in 1999.

The former head writer revealed:

"No, no, no! I think he even wrestled after that if you're talking about the concussion in WCW. No." [From 56:50 onwards]

Goldberg has been in the news lately as he announced his retirement match will happen in the WWE in 2025. The former WCW champion has already begun training for his swan song, and fans should get some clarity on his final opponent following WrestleMania 41.

