WWE veteran recalls notable names stopping themselves from laughing in Hulk Hogan's face (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is one of the most widely recognized WWE Superstars of all time. The Hulkster worked across many promotions during his heydays and was even involved in the creative decisions. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared an anecdote from one of their creative meetings when the duo were part of TNA.

Both Hulk Hogan and Vince Russo were a part of TNA from 2009 to 2013, with Hogan allegedly also being a part of the booking team aside from being a wrestler. However, The Hulkster left the company in 2013 and has been making sporadic appearances on WWE programming in non-wrestling roles since then.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo recalled the time in TNA when Hulk Hogan accidentally called Jeff Hardy's move Swanton Bomb as "Wanton Bomb," and everyone else on the table had to control their laugh.

"My favourite story of all time man. Hulk used to come to the creative meetings in TNA, okay? So, Hulk used to sit in, and everybody is around the table. I remember I was there and Pat Kenny and Al Snow and Bubba and probably Disco, and all a whole bunch of people were in the production meeting. So we’re talking about Jeff Hardy and his match, and all of a sudden, Hulk’s eyes light up and Hulk says, ‘Yeah, he’ll go to the top rope, and he’ll hit him with that Wanton Bomb.’ I swear to god, everyone at that table was like, everybody’s face was Beet red cause they didn’t wanna laugh in Hogan’s face. I’ll never forget that as long as I live." [From 42:48 onwards]

Hulk Hogan was last seen on WWE TV earlier this year when he made an appearance on RAW's Netflix premiere. The Hall of Famer received a hostile reaction from fans.

