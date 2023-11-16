WWE veteran received a $2500 bonus for getting beat up by Stone Cold Steve Austin

A WWE veteran, with 35 years of experience in the ring, reminisced about a memorable moment at the hands of Stone Cold Steve Austin which resulted in receiving a substantial bonus of $2,500 for enduring a powerful chair shot.

At WrestleMania 15, Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson engaged in an unforgettable war for dominance. During the match, The Great One decided to inflict pain upon his opponent but The Texas Rattlesnake intercepted the chair, preventing Rock from unleashing his fury.

In a desperate attempt to shield himself from the impending blow, pulled veteran referee Mike Chioda into the path of the oncoming chair shot, leaving the former official to bear the impact.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE official shared his memorable experience officiating the epic clash between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock at WrestleMania 15.

Chioda recounted the chaos that unfolded in the ring, including the moment when he took an unintended chair shot, which earned him a $2500 bonus from Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

"That chair shot rang my bell for three days, I thought I heard a telephone ringing like for three days, my neck was sore for at least a week or so. JR [Jim Ross] came back and goes, 'Kid you are getting a bonus for 2500." [39:24 - 39:39]

Bully Ray jokingly challenges Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

One half of The Dudley Boyz, Bully Ray recently mentioned having a potential match with The Texas Rattlesnake and Dwayne Johnson.

In a conversation with Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, the former WWE Tag Team Champion jokingly revealed his future opponents.

"What's the name, there's that new up-and-coming team, the two guys, the Stone Cold guy and The Rock. If they teamed up together against The Dudleyz, I think that might draw a house."

Only time will tell if Stone Cold comes out of retirement for yet another match and team up with The Rock to face The Dudley Boyz for the WWE Universe.

