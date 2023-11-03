WWE legend jokingly challenges The Rock and Steve Austin to a match (Exclusive)

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are widely viewed as two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In an exclusive interview, Bully Ray joked about a possible match between The Dudley Boyz and the WWE icons.

On September 14, The Dudley Boyz reunited to defeat The Desi Hit Squad on IMPACT's 1,000th episode. Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, had not teamed up with D-Von Dudley since a short independent run in 2016.

At the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Bully Ray spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about The Dudley Boyz's possible future opponents:

"What's the name, there's that new up-and-coming team, the two guys, the Stone Cold guy and The Rock. If they teamed up together against The Dudleyz, I think that might draw a house." [1:41 – 1:55]

Austin has not competed since 2022 when he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38. The Rock, meanwhile, is expected to return to WWE at some stage to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns. It is currently unclear when the dream match will finally take place.

What's next for WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz?

The legendary tag team's reunion came about after Bully Ray asked IMPACT/TNA higher-ups if they were interested in the Dudley Boyz joining forces again.

The popular duo, also known as Team 3D, first captured wrestling fans' attention in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion in the 1990s. Due to their history with the company, Bully Ray believes it would be fitting if they returned to compete at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia:

"I think it could happen. I think it would be very special for the fans to break one last table in the ECW Arena." [1:23 – 1:34]

During their ECW run, The Dudley Boyz won the tag titles eight times to cement their status as the future of tag team wrestling.

