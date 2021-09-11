WWE Veteran reveals how Becky Lynch's booking will change when 6-time champion returns on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is convinced that Becky Lynch is currently portraying a heel because of Sasha Banks' absence. He predicted that the SmackDown Women's Champion will revert to being a babyface once The Legit Boss returns on the blue brand.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair met this week for the contract signing of their WWE SmackDown Championship rematch. Surprisingly, both superstars did not engage in a brawl.

Dutch Mantell discussed The Man's current run on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Here's what he had to say:

“I think a lot of what she is doing is because of the absence of one person, that’s Sasha Banks. She is trying to play that role, and as soon as Sasha steps back in, the whole dynamic of the whole situation will change. She is just playing that role until Sasha gets back. I think it started, and it will end with Sasha Banks." Mantell continued, "Let me throw this at you, if The Man is in the ring and Sasha Banks comes out and confronts her, which way is the crowd going?"

Dutch Mantell added that Becky Lynch could help out Bianca Belair to establish herself as a hero again.

He argued that the current champion is better off as a babyface while praising Sasha Banks' role as a heel. However, Mantell also said that the creative team has multiple options to explore with Lynch's current gimmick.

“If you really want to turn The Man back to a face then all she has to do is help Bianca Belair one time. They look at each other like ‘I am not going to trust you…’ but that is way down the line," said Mantell. "I think Sasha is a good heel and I think Becky is better in a role of a kickass babyface and we will see where it goes? But then, they have opened a lot of doors for this. They can go several different ways and it will work.”

Where is WWE Superstar Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks was initially scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. However, she missed the WWE pay-per-view, and the exact reason behind the same was never revealed.

Her absence allowed Becky Lynch to make a surprise return and challenge Belair in an impromptu title match. The Man ended up squashing Belair in less than thirty seconds and avoided a championship rematch in the weeks that followed. The latter finally has her shot at reclaiming her gold at WWE Extreme Rules after Lynch reluctantly signed the match contract on SmackDown this week.

Interestingly, Banks teased a potential return for the September 17th edition of WWE SmackDown. Fans are excited to see what's in store for the six-time women's champion once she comes back on the blue brand.

Do you think Banks will re-enter the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship picture to set up a triple threat match at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

