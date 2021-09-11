WWE SmackDown - Flops and Hits - Brock Lesnar bullies Roman Reigns, Finn Balor brings back the Demon (10th September 2021)

WWE SmackDown delivered a solid show this week. The Blue brand witnessed massive returns, compelling matches and exciting swerves as top superstars looked to gain momentum ahead of Extreme Rules. There was just one questionable decision in an otherwise flawless show.

Here, we will look at the biggest hits and flops from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar makes a stunning return, attacks Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown kickstarted on an epic note. Roman Reigns walked out alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman, demanding the fans to acknowledge The Bloodline’s dominance over the promotion. We saw the crowd rally behind the Universal Champion as they cheered his name in unison.

The arena’s excitement tore through the roof when Brock Lesnar's entrance music interrupted Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate arrived on WWE SmackDown to a massive pop as fans rose to their feet to welcome him back on the Blue brand. He made his way to the ring and immediately went up close to the Tribal Chief, clarifying his intentions.

Lesnar even asked Heyman why he didn’t tell Roman Reigns about his return at SummerSlam to play mind games with the champion. The signature “You F***ked Up” chants echoed on WWE SmackDown while Heyman pleaded his innocence. A doubtful Roman Reigns took his title from Paul Heyman and left the ring, but the Beast Incarnate was not yet done.

Brock Lesnar cornered his former advocate and forced him to accept a title shot on behalf of Roman while fans screamed “Suplex City” on top of their lungs. Despite Heyman’s multiple attempts to bank on their past relationship, he ended up on his former client’s shoulders for a potential F5. He would have been slammed harshly onto the mat if not for Roman Reigns’ Superman punch.

Lesnar dropped Heyman and picked Reigns up for an F5 before The Usos ran an interference, allowing the Universal Champion to escape. Unfortunately, Jey and Jimmy Uso couldn’t escape punishment as Lesnar subjected them to multiple Suplexes in WWE SmackDown’s opening segment.

Everyone was perfect in their respective roles tonight, and for the first time in almost a year, someone came across as a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns’ dominant run as a heel.

Lesnar has his eyes set on the Universal Championship, and he will get that match sooner or later. WWE allowed Lesnar to be himself on the mic as he brought the perfect amalgamation of misleading words and brute strength on WWE SmackDown tonight.

