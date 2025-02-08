  • home icon
  • WWE veteran reveals biggest issue with Motor City Machine Guns (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 08, 2025 08:05 GMT
Motor City Machine Guns at a WWE event (Image via WWE.com).
Motor City Machine Guns may be former WWE tag team champions, but fans feel they aren't being presented on television like they should be. It appears an industry veteran has a solution to the problem.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo was asked why the Motor City Machine Guns weren't clicking with the WWE Universe. Here's how Russo reponded:

"The first thing you got to do, Mac, is you've got to create their characters where they're different individuals. They just can't be wrestlers. All we know about Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley right now, and we're like three months in, all we know is they're wrestlers. That's all we know."
He continued:

"How? Why? There are 30 wrestlers on this show. I'm not going to care about you just because you're a wrestler. There's got to be some type of a connection. I need to know about Sabin. I need to know about Shelley. We don't know anything about any of these people." [19:31 onwards]

Connecting with the fans doesn't seem to be the only issue Motor City Machine Guns have on their plate. The veteran tag team had to watch Pretty Deadly become the new number-one contenders for the titles this week on SmackDown. Fans will have to wait to see if Shelley and Sabin get back in the tag team title picture.

