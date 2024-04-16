WWE veteran reveals "biggest mistake" Vince McMahon made when in charge of the company (Exclusive)

WWE is in its new era, led by Triple H as head of content and Vince McMahon out of the picture. At WrestleMania, we even saw the return of The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon, who declared the new era of WWE the Triple H Era.

While fans were thrilled to see her and wondered whether she would play a bigger part in the company, WWE veteran Vince Russo has said that her time as the in-charge of creative had been disappointing. He added that it was the "biggest mistake" Vince McMahon made while at the helm of the company.

Stephanie was in charge of WWE creative during the early 2000s for some of their shows. She has played a wide set of roles in the company during her career and has been the Chief Brand Officer and acted as an on-screen heel authority figure.

On being asked by a fan about Stephanie's time in charge of creative on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said he never saw Stephanie as creative and thus knew it would struggle under her. You can read his comments and watch the podcast below.

"Stephanie took over creative when I left and I knew that was the biggest mistake Vince McMahon could possibly make because, first of all, I spent a lot of time with Stephanie and I never saw a creative side to her. I saw her business side, brilliant. I never saw her creative side," Russo said. (22:57:23:26)

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie McMahon takes on a new role at WWE.

