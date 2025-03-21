WWE veteran reveals that he's done with pro wrestling

When it comes to pro wrestling, one can never say never, as we have seen numerous WWE legends and Hall of Famers return to the industry in different roles. However, that is unlikely to be the case with Eric Bischoff, who noted that he's done with pro wrestling forever.

Bischoff is one of the most influential names in pro wrestling history. He has played different on and off-screen roles across multiple major promotions, including WWE, where he was the General Manager of RAW at one time. The Hall of Famer recently appeared on NXT, where he praised the brand and its potential and was seen interacting with Trick Williams and Ridge Holland.

Eric Bischoff was asked about working for Vince McMahon in a hypothetical new wrestling venture. The veteran noted on his 83 weeks podcast that he has no such plans as he's done with professional wrestling:

"I realize now that there is nothing I could do in professional wrestling that’s ever going to bring me fulfillment. It’s just not because I’ve done it, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. Unless I can do something that could make me feel as excited as I felt back then about professional wrestling, I can’t do it. I just don’t have that desire to focus on that business any longer for Vince or anybody else.” [H/T- WrestlingNews.co]

Eric Bischoff is a WWE Hall of Famer

Eric Bischoff competed against WWE in 90s to 2001 as he was part of its arch-rivals, WCW. However, he joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 after World Championship Wrestling was sold out.

Bischoff remained with the company for a few years before departing it in 2007. However, he has continued to make sporadic appearances on TV programming, with the most recent coming in December 2024.

The 69-year-old was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. He also served as the executive director of SmackDown, as an intermediary between the company and FOX executives due to his background in the television industry. However, he was soon replaced by Bruce Prichard.

