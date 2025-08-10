WWE veteran reveals "important word" Vince McMahon taught him

A Hall of Famer said that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once taught him a crucial word. On Busted Open, Bully Ray revealed an important word that McMahon taught him back in the day.

Ad

Bully Ray will be remembered as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. He and D-Von Dudley, as The Dudley Boyz, were quite possibly the most exciting tag team acts in wrestling about two decades ago. They won tag team titles in several major promotions during their heyday.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray shared an important word, opportunity, that Vince McMahon taught him back in 1999. Here's what he said:

Ad

Trending

"In 1999, Vince McMahon taught me an important word when it came to the world of the WWE, and that word is opportunity," he said. "An opportunity can mean a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people and a bunch of different scenarios in the WWE, but they have an opportunity."[H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

Ad

Why didn't Vince McMahon put the Bully Ray character on WWE TV?

Back in 2019, Bully Ray appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast and discussed pitching an angle in regards to his character to McMahon. Here's what happened next:

"He said that it is a great idea, but by the time we get there I will get slaughtered by the press. He felt that it would be too long. You have a Be-A-Star program but you have a guy called Bully. By the time you get to the payoff, I would have endured too much negative press by then." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The Hardy Boyz v The Dudley Boyz in a ‘One Last Time’ match is officially set for TNA ‘BOUND FOR GLORY’ later this year.

In 2018, Bully and D-Von were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame to honor their contributions to the business. Bully is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion as an ambassador.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE