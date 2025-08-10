WWE veteran reveals "important word" Vince McMahon taught him

A Hall of Famer said that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once taught him a crucial word. On Busted Open, Bully Ray revealed an important word that McMahon taught him back in the day.
Bully Ray will be remembered as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. He and D-Von Dudley, as The Dudley Boyz, were quite possibly the most exciting tag team acts in wrestling about two decades ago. They won tag team titles in several major promotions during their heyday.
On the latest edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray shared an important word, opportunity, that Vince McMahon taught him back in 1999. Here's what he said:
"In 1999, Vince McMahon taught me an important word when it came to the world of the WWE, and that word is opportunity," he said. "An opportunity can mean a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people and a bunch of different scenarios in the WWE, but they have an opportunity."[H/T WrestlingInc]
Why didn't Vince McMahon put the Bully Ray character on WWE TV?
Back in 2019, Bully Ray appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast and discussed pitching an angle in regards to his character to McMahon. Here's what happened next:
"He said that it is a great idea, but by the time we get there I will get slaughtered by the press. He felt that it would be too long. You have a Be-A-Star program but you have a guy called Bully. By the time you get to the payoff, I would have endured too much negative press by then." [H/T WrestlingInc]
In 2018, Bully and D-Von were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame to honor their contributions to the business. Bully is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion as an ambassador.
