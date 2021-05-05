WWE veteran reveals why his match against The Undertaker and Kane wasn't "a good match" [Exclusive]

WWE veteran Bryan Clark recently opened up about KroniK's match against The Undertaker and Kane at Unforgiven 2001.

Bryan Clark had two runs in WWE. The first was as Adam Bomb between 1993 and 1995. He later briefly returned to WWE along with tag partner Brian Adams after the demise of WCW in 2001.

Bryan Clark was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. During the interview, Clark opened up about wrestling The Undertaker and Kane at Unforgiven 2001 alongside tag partner Brian Adams. Clark said that the match was not good and explained the reasons behind it:

"It wasn't a good match. We were all busted up. I had neck surgery, Kane had a huge staph infection, Taker had a shoulder injury, Brian's back was injured. They just threw it together and I was like, 'Why did you bring us in?' I didn't want to go anyway. I told Brian that I thought we should go to Japan and of course, after that we'd go to Japan and won the All Japan tag titles at Osaka. But yeah, that was just a rush job. It was one of those things where only a handful of guys made it in that transition. It just like there weren't enough roster spots."

Bryan Clark on wrestling The Undertaker in his first WWE run

Bryan Clark also discussed wrestling The Undertaker during his first WWE run in the early '90s. Clark spoke about how he and Taker wrestled all over the world in casket matches:

"When I first went up there I worked him for like six months straight. I was in a casket match almost every night. A lot of people only got to see a few of those casket matches but we were international so I'd be in Europe, Philippines, Guam, Singapore, all over, you name it, in casket matches. I've worked with him so many times."

