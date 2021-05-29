"Vince and I were meeting secretly" - WWE veteran reveals how secret meetings with Vince McMahon almost led to his return

WWE veteran and former writer Vince Russo recently appeared on a Patreon special Q&A for the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. During his interview, Russo discussed how he almost returned to WWE at one point in time.

In 2002, Vince Russo was in talks with Vince McMahon about a potential return to WWE. This was a year after WCW had been bought out, and the former WWE writer said he had a number of secret meetings with Vince McMahon. Although Russo and McMahon reached a deal, the move back to WWE never happened for Russo, and he recently elaborated a little more on the situation:

"Three years later I walked into a totally different world. I knew but I didn't want to believe it but the reality was, I would never have been successful in that [WWE] structure," said Russo. "It would have never worked. It was a totally different world. There were now layers, on top of layers, on top of layers and I knew that the minute he brought me in. Vince and I were meeting secretly for a while and we came up with a deal, we came up with money, the whole nine yards and I remember when he brought me into that writers room, I was like, 'This is not going to work.' Then he put me on the phone with Stephanie and I'm like, 'This is not going to work.'"

Vince Russo reveals if he would ever return to WWE

The former WWE writer also discussed whether he would consider a return to Vince McMahon's promotion now or in the future.

Although he didn't outright say that he wasn't interested in a return, Vince Russo felt he could not be successful within the current WWE structure:

"People talk about now, 'would you ever go back now?' There would be no way that I would ever be successful in the structure and the environment that they've created," Russo added. "I could just never do my thing. It would be a total waste of time on everybody's part."

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!