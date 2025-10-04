WWE veteran reveals what sets Triple H apart from other promoters - "This is a full-time job" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about what differentiates Triple H from other promoters. The legendary wrestler is the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

The Game took over the reins of the creative team in WWE after Vince McMahon stepped away from his roles as Chairman and CEO. With The Game at the helm, the company has made some major moves such as the Netflix deal, the ESPN deal, and announcing WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia for 2027.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo said that despite all the criticism, The Game is dedicated to making WWE successful. He pointed out that other promoters like Billy Corgan and Tony Khan were also looking after other businesses in addition to their wrestling promotions.

The veteran writer detailed that wrestling was a full-time job and to be successful, promoters had to dedicate all their time to the business.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

"As much as I rag on Triple H, I was talking about Billy Corgan with NWA and Tony Khan with AEW, okay. This is not a part-time job. Billy Corgan has got his concerts, The Smashing Pumpkins and his podcast now that he's really pushing. Tony Khan has got the Jaguars and Fulham. This is Triple H's freaking life. 24x7. There is nothing else that Triple H does. I'm just saying with Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, if this is one of many things they do, they are never, ever, ever, going to get those companies where they want them to be. This is a full-time job. It's 24x7, seven days a week. You can't have two or three other jobs. That's part of the problem."

Under the Hall of Famer's creative leadership, WWE has seen a significantly profitable period. The company is doing record numbers in PLE gates and merchandise sales.

