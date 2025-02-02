WWE veteran reveals what surprised him about Women's Royal Rumble Match (Exclusive)

A major spot from the Women
A major spot from the Women's Royal Rumble Match last night (Image via WWE.com)

The WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match went down last night at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. The match featured top superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as surprise appearances from a couple of Hall of Famers.

While reviewing WWE's latest premium live event with Dr. Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo revealed what surprised him about the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"A few things really surprised me about this match, Chris. Bro, that crowd wasn't responding to... The only people they (fans) were responding to were the surprises. They weren't responding to the girls on the roster. They didn't respond to Bayley, the NXT people."
He continued:

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"I mean, you could hear a pin drop in that house. They were only responding to Alexa Bliss' comeback, Charlotte's comeback. Trish Stratus, you know, Nikki." [From 02:58 onwards]

Speaking of Nikki Bella, noted wrestling insider WrestleVotes had reported on "significant conversations" between her and WWE in the lead-up to the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I can't say anything is concrete, but we reported on WrestleVotes Radio here on Backstage Pass Thursday that those wheels are certainly in motion. Good, significant conversations have transpired. I think they have went well."
Nikki Bella's WWE return is expected to be a one-off thing. As for Charlotte Flair, fans will have to wait to see who the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner picks as her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

