WWE veteran reveals how The Hurt Business should have been booked

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently discussed The Hurt Business' break-up and how he would have booked the faction.

Vince Russo was a writer for both WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars. A sometimes controversial figure, Russo was also a writer in the early 2000's for TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo opened up about WWE splitting up The Hurt Business. The former WWE writer opened up about how he felt that WWE should have booked that faction:

"Where they really went wrong is, you talked about WWE doing a good job with this group. But, where they did a good job with this group, they could have done a unbelievable job if they had played off of Black Lives Matter that was going on at that moment. They didn't even acknowledge that. They didn't even talk about it. To me, that's the theme that should have brought them together. Then bro, now when we are going through the Black Lives Matter and we're mirroring what we see on TV and what's happening in society, now maybe one guy can make a statement where he is really not on the same page as the others and there really isn't a united front. That's how you break them up."

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were kicked out of The Hurt Business ahead of WWE WrestleMania 37

The Hurt Business were one of the best parts of WWE RAW before being unceremoniously split up earlier this year. It started with Bobby Lashley taking Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to task for losing the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Alexander and Benjamin also lost a handicap match against Drew McIntyre which further peeved Lashley. The WWE Champion then kicked Alexander and Benjamin out of the faction.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.