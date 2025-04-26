WWE veteran reveals why The Rock should have been part of the Cody Rhodes vs John Cena match at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

The Rock was completely absent from the build-up to Cody Rhodes versus John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss didn't even show up during the Undisputed WWE Championship Match on Night Two of the PLE.
During a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long explained why the WWE Universe expected Rocky to appear at WrestleMania 41.
"Well, yeah, I think they did because he was involved in so many of the promos and things that led up to these matches at WrestleMania, you know? Yeah, now, if anybody would have been involved in that s**ew up job, that's who I would have liked to see would be The Rock, not Travis Scott." [From 02:17 onwards]
Teddy Long isn't the only former WWE employee to voice his opinion on The Rock's lack of involvement at WrestleMania. Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) recently said fans were disappointed because the veteran wrestler didn't appear at the PLE this past Sunday.
"Rock knew that if he wasn't there, there's gonna be a central piece missing of this puzzle. If this puzzle is not complete, then it's not finished. I'm not saying they were gonna finish it. But the people would have felt a little bit more included if The Rock had been there, and at least they got a look at him. They didn't even get that, they didn't get this. They got nothing."
It remains to be seen if Rocky will show up at a WWE event somewhere down the line.
