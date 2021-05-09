WWE veteran reveals how Triple H refused to lose against former Intercontinental Champion

Vince Russo recently opened up about his relationship with Triple H. He revealed an incident where Triple H refused to lose to a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

A former head writer for WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Vince Russo also held a creative role in TNA Wrestling during the early 2000s.

Vince Russo was recently interviewed by SmarkBusters on YouTube. During the interview, the former WWE head writer opened up about how he encouraged Triple H to stay strong after the infamous Curtain Call incident at Madison Square Garden:

"It's not that I'm taking credit for anything, I'm just giving you the facts because the facts are important. When Triple H was doing the blue blood gimmick, I was writing every word that came out of Triple H's mouth. Then when they did the curtain call in Madison Square Garden and the entire company turned on Hunter, I was the one there saying, 'Hunter, they're testing you, stay strong and you'll get through this.' I was really in Hunter's corner for all that," Russo said.

Vince Russo on Triple H refusing to put D'Lo Brown over

Vince Russo also revealed how, at one point during DX's feud against The Nation of Domination, Triple H refused to put over D'Lo Brown. Russo wasn't impressed with what happened and said that he saw Triple H differently from that moment on.

Russo felt that Triple H may have thought that D'Lo Brown was not on his level:

"Then we were making DX and we wrote great stuff for them and then they were in an angle with the Nation [of Domination] and I remember one night at RAW, Triple H refused to put D'lo Brown over. First of all, if you know D'Lo, he's the nicest guy in the world. D'Lo is the nicest guy in the world, then all of a sudden Triple H didn't want to put him over and I remember turning to him and saying, 'The guy put you over like 10 times. Now it's time for you to put him over.' But I remember because from that moment on, I looked at Triple H a little differently. It was almost like D'lo was beneath him. Not in my eyes, he wasn't," Russo stated.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give credit to SmarkBusters