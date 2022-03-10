WWE veteran reveals when Vince McMahon decided to push Bobby Lashley to become World Champion

Bobby Lashley's synergy with MVP was one of the reasons Vince McMahon decided to push the former WWE Champion in a big way.

With a United States title run and two WWE title reigns under his belt, it's safe to say that the former Impact star has finally established himself as the top star that McMahon has always seen. In a recent podcast by Freddie Prinze Jr., the WWE veteran revealed when McMahon decided to pull the trigger on Lashley.

It was no secret that Vince McMahon has always been a big fan of Bobby Lashley. Back in 2006-07, he was among the most pushed and featured stars on the entire WWE roster, even being on the winning end of the famous "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 between McMahon and Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, things didn't play out as hoped and Lashley would eventually leave WWE after some backstage issues. He only returned a decade later, but when he did, he found success. Admittedly, this success took some time to come. It was only during the pandemic era that Lashley received a consistent push from WWE.

According MVP, once their partnership started to grow on-screen, Vince McMahon reassessed Lashley's situation and felt that he was ready for a big push. The WWE veteran said during a recent episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast:

"As Bobby [Lashley] continued to improve, I think our synergy and our act continued to ferment, I guess. Till it got to that point where Vince McMahon reassessed him and his role and felt that ’Ok, he’s ready'. I'll never forget it." (33:50 onwards)

It was on March 01, 2021 when Bobby Lashley finally fulfilled his potential by becoming the WWE Champion. He would successfully defend the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and would go on to have a respectable reign with the belt that lasted for nearly seven months.

Although Lashley's second WWE title reign was cut short, he will always hold a victory over Brock Lesnar in their dream clash.

Bobby Lashley has thrived under Vince McMahon in his second WWE run

They say that good things take time, and that is certainly the case for Bobby Lashley. While he certainly benefited from not having Brock Lesnar around in early 2021, things just lined up well for him.

It was a seamless transition as he lost the United States Title in late February 2021, only to win the WWE Championship eight days later. There is no doubt that McMahon was determined for Lashley to fulfill his potential, the same way he was for Drew McIntyre in 2020.

Bobby Lashley is currently expected to miss WrestleMania 38 due to an injury, but it will be interesting to see where he will be placed upon his return to WWE.

