WWE veteran rips apart Triple H for trying too hard to stay relevant: "It's way over the top" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo strongly criticized Triple H during a recent rant. He felt The Game was trying to steal the spotlight.

Hunter is the Chief Content Officer of WWE. He took the reins of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company. During his time as the Head of Creative, Triple H has overseen some major changes in the company, including the Netflix deal, the ESPN partnership, and partnering with Saudi Arabia to host WrestleMania in Riyadh in 2027.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran expressed that he feels Triple H is trying to prove that he is irreplaceable. He felt that Hunter wanted to let the TKO executive know that only he could manage the creative team after Vince McMahon. Russo questioned why The Game was in the spotlight rather than letting the talent take center stage. He pointed out how the Chief Content Officer drove in to Wrestlepalooza and had the production team cover it instead of giving TV time to some other stars.

"I think he's trying to show to the higher ups that he's irreplaceable. I really believe that. I think that's what he's trying. I mean, we're at Wrestlepalooza, and he's got to drive up? He's not even on the show. You're not on the show, bro. Why are we seeing your limo arrive? It's way over the top, man."

Triple H has recently come under the scanner for his booking tactics. The Hall of Famer was criticized for underdelivering with Wrestlepalooza this past weekend. The ESPN debut of WWE was seen as underwhelming by the fans, with no major surprises or angles during the show.

