WWE veteran rips Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's segments on RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo is not a fan of Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's booking on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 37. He shared his thoughts on both the segments on the Legion of RAW show.

Randy Orton faced The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania and won the match after The Fiend was distracted by Alexa Bliss, who had started to leak a strange black liquid.

"I bring with me to the ring the three most deadly letters in sports entertainment... the RKO!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G6QxYE7X5J — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

This week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show saw Vince Russo slam Randy Orton's promo on WWE RAW.

Orton cut a backstage promo mentioning that Alexa Bliss and The Fiend had disappeared after WWE WrestleMania. However, we saw Bliss earlier on in the night during a backstage segment. Here's what Vince Russo had to say about The Viper's promo:

"Up next we have Orton cutting the promo and Orton says during the promo that Alexa Bliss and The Fiend have disappeared. We just saw Alexa Bliss...what are you saying Randy? We just saw her 30 minutes ago. Again you gotta ask yourself, was this a pretape and something changed during the day because how is this guy saying Alexa Bliss disappeared when we saw her 30 minutes ago?"

Randy Orton later competed in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre to see who would challenge Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. McIntyre won the bout after pinning Orton.

Vince Russo was critical of Bray Wyatt's segment on WWE RAW

Vince Russo also commented on the return of the Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW. Russo was not happy with the segment and believed it could put viewers off because not much happened during it:

"I don't get it bro. And talk about not understanding... then after three months or however long it has been, we have the return of Bray's Funhouse and absolutely nothing is said. Nothing is accomplished. No business is done. They had three months. This is what you're giving me after three months?"

"Maybe they're gonna surprise us all. Maybe something's coming that we're not expecting. See that's the problem, maybe they've got something big planned but the problem is they're losing people along the way. You're gonna have people watch this tonight saying 'that really sucked' and not come back next week. That's the problem."

