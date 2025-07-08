WWE veteran roasts Judgment Day’s “riveting” cake segment on RAW with brutal sarcasm (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo mocked The Judgment Day segment on RAW this week. The faction was featured in an interesting segment on the red brand.

The Judgment Day members were backstage this week discussing Liv Morgan's injury and rehab. The group discussed when Liv would be back and then turned their attention to the business at hand. During the segment, Dominik Mysterio received a "Get well soon" cake from his upcoming challenger, AJ Styles.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo sarcastically commented that it might have taken a long time to produce the segment with the cake. He hilariously stated that WWE must have put in a lot of effort and thought into the scene. The ex-writer also mocked AJ Styles' appearance at the end of the segment, signaling that he had his eyes on Dominik Mysterio.

"This was a production. Bro, I just watching the 50th anniversary of Jaws. Bro, that movie does not compare to this scene. Do you know how long it must have taken to get a birthday cake? And not only that, you gotta have somebody write on that birthday cake. What was that message again? I hope you feel better soon. The thought put into this scene. And then the little hide-and-seek between AJ and Dom. Riveting, that's the only word that comes to mind. Riveting." [From 11:00 onwards]

The Judgment Day is once again back to its dominant best. The faction currently holds several titles, including the Women's Tag Team Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

