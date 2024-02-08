WWE veteran on Roman Reigns burying Seth Rollins: "Oh my God! Stop it, he's already dead"

A WWE veteran has shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns destroying Seth Rollins during his SmackDown promo last week.

Jim Cornette recently shared his views on the controversial SmackDown segment featuring Reigns, Rhodes, and The Rock. He was surprised over Reigns burying Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship during his promo.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns claimed to make 10 times more money than Rollins while working an incredibly light schedule. Here's what the veteran had to say in response while speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience:

"Roman calls it the loser bracket title. 'I beat all those guys that are contending for.' He told the truth... Here's the heel telling. It was devastating to the case they made on RAW. It was obviously what everybody was thinking because we said a lot of these same things. But... so they have a guy say something on Monday night on purpose and then have the other guy come out and just f***ing destroy him on Friday."

Cornette continued:

"And he said he runs around for two years in his wife's clothing and calls himself 'The Guy.' Well yeah. 'I work 10 times less than you, and I make 10 times more money.' You people want Seth Rollins money or Tribal Chief money?' Oh my God! Stop it, he's already dead." [1:38-2:29]

Roman Reigns' schedule hasn't sat well with many fans over the years

Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He has been WWE's most popular act since then and is quite possibly the biggest superstar in the industry today.

He also enjoys a lucrative contract that allows him to miss several shows in a row, similar to Brock Lesnar during his peak.

Seth Rollins has criticized Reigns' light schedule multiple times, and the latter finally hit back at The Visionary. Rollins certainly wasn't thrilled with Reigns' comments and responded to the same on this week's RAW.

