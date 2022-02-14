“It all comes down to Roman Reigns” - WWE veteran details why RAW isn’t better than SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns is the difference-maker when it comes to selecting between RAW and SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has been a part of the blue brand since 2019 with the announcers describing him as "SmackDown’s greatest ever acquisition." Reigns also had the honor of being the captain of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in 2019. The Head of the Table led his team to victory against RAW and NXT after being the sole survivor in the traditional elimination match.

Russo, an expert panelist for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, spoke to Riju Dasgupta about the difference between WWE's two weekly shows. The former WCW Champion stated that although both shows are currently not up to the mark, he still prefers watching SmackDown because of Roman Reigns' recent run as The Universal Champion.

"I'm not saying by any means that SmackDown is a good show because I don't think it is. I think it really all comes down to Roman Reigns. I think he is the biggest star that they have and he happens to be on SmackDown. Now if they move him over to RAW, that could very well swing the pendulum. I really don't think there's too much difference between the two shows, except that Reigns is on SmackDown, and I think I really think that's the difference-maker," -Russo said. [3:12 to 4:18]

Roman Reigns has been the undisputed king of WWE SmackDown

The past two years have seen Roman Reigns do some of the best work of his career since moving to the main roster in 2012. The SmackDown star is one of the biggest pro-wrestlers in the world today and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The Tribal Chief returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in 2020 and was quick to establish himself at the top after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship.

What followed was one of the best championship runs in the company's history as The Samoan decimated everyone who decided to challenge his position as the head of the table.

Roman was soon joined by his cousins, The Usos, as the trio together made SmackDown into The Bloodline show.

After going through everyone on the SmackDown roster, The Head of the Table will face a returning Goldberg at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.

