WWE veteran says Brock Lesnar should’ve F5’ed another star on SmackDown after R-Truth (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar opened this week's episode of WWE SmackDown after making his return to the blue brand last week. The Beast Incarnate was looking for John Cena but was interrupted by his 'younger brother,' R-Truth, shortly after he made his entrance.

Truth called himself Ron Cena and supported his childhood hero in front of The Beast, leading to Lesnar planting him with an F5. Veteran WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that another star should've come out after this segment, with the star in question being the WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn.

Russo spoke on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge about how Sami should've been booked on this week's episode. Lesnar attacked Zayn last week, and the 41-year-old should've come out after Truth was attacked to pay off last week's setup.

"He should have went out there after he [Brock] F5'd Ron Killings. Here's what you could have done here. You could have had him light up Brock, and then you could have had Brock turn it around, hit him with an F5, maybe hit him with two F5s. Then you've got a heel come out and say, "Hey, Sami, you know that open US challenge. I'll take you up on it," Russo said.

He added that this would've made Sami come across as a bigger star instead of not having him mention Lesnar's name on the show.

"Now Sami is fighting from underneath. He took two F5s. We think Sami's going to lose the title. Now the baby face overcomes all odds and beats the dude. That's how you do it. You don't have a guy that you're building get F5 by Brock Lesnar and not even mention it," Russo added.

Sami Zayn kicked off his WWE United States Championship reign with an open challenge last week, paying homage to what John Cena did 10 years back. This week, Rey Fenix was given the opportunity to challenge Zayn for the title, but ultimately fell short, and Sami Zayn retained his championship.

