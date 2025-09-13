Brock Lesnar confronted by "John Cena's brother", i.e legendary former US Champion on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his second SmackDown appearance after showing up last week to hijack John Cena's last appearance on the blue brand. This week, he was confronted by a legendary former US Champion, who claimed to be Cena's brother.Last week on SmackDown, John Cena faced Sami Zayn in a US Title open challenge, marking his last-ever appearance on the blue brand. The crowd in Chicago was rocked when The Beast Incarnate returned and took both Sami Zyn and John Cena out, and that's when Lesnar let Cena know that he would face him at Wrestlepalooza in their last match against each other.This week, Brock Lesnar came out to have his first proper promo, and it was quickly interrupted by a familiar old face - the legendary former United States Champion, R-Truth aka Ron Killings. R-Truth claimed to be John Cena's brother, &quot;Ron Cena&quot;, and just like their segment five-and-a-half years prior, Truth successfully managed to make Lesnar break character. He was warned about how crazy Cena went, especially when he &quot;made a kid cry&quot;. Of course, the segment ended with R-Truth getting an F-5, but there was one more hilarious twist.In the moment that Brock Lesnar hit the F-5, he ripped his jeans, and he could feel it right away. Instead of pretending it didn't happen, he showed the crowd the tear on the backside, and when walking to the back, he told the cameraman, &quot;F**k it, Stu, I ripped my pants&quot;.It was a hilarious segment and moment, although it didn't do much in terms of building to the actual match against John Cena. Either way, there's only a week remaining for the match, and the starpower of the two names alone will likely be more than enough to draw ticket sales as well as viewers to ESPN and other streaming platforms like Netflix for Wrestlepalooza.