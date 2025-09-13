  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brock Lesnar confronted by "John Cena's brother", i.e legendary former US Champion on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar confronted by "John Cena's brother", i.e legendary former US Champion on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 00:47 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Brock Lesnar made his second SmackDown appearance after showing up last week to hijack John Cena's last appearance on the blue brand. This week, he was confronted by a legendary former US Champion, who claimed to be Cena's brother.

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena faced Sami Zayn in a US Title open challenge, marking his last-ever appearance on the blue brand. The crowd in Chicago was rocked when The Beast Incarnate returned and took both Sami Zyn and John Cena out, and that's when Lesnar let Cena know that he would face him at Wrestlepalooza in their last match against each other.

This week, Brock Lesnar came out to have his first proper promo, and it was quickly interrupted by a familiar old face - the legendary former United States Champion, R-Truth aka Ron Killings. R-Truth claimed to be John Cena's brother, "Ron Cena", and just like their segment five-and-a-half years prior, Truth successfully managed to make Lesnar break character. He was warned about how crazy Cena went, especially when he "made a kid cry". Of course, the segment ended with R-Truth getting an F-5, but there was one more hilarious twist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

In the moment that Brock Lesnar hit the F-5, he ripped his jeans, and he could feel it right away. Instead of pretending it didn't happen, he showed the crowd the tear on the backside, and when walking to the back, he told the cameraman, "F**k it, Stu, I ripped my pants".

It was a hilarious segment and moment, although it didn't do much in terms of building to the actual match against John Cena. Either way, there's only a week remaining for the match, and the starpower of the two names alone will likely be more than enough to draw ticket sales as well as viewers to ESPN and other streaming platforms like Netflix for Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications