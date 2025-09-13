Brock Lesnar suffers an embarassing botch on SmackDown and immediately responds with a 6-word message

Brock Lesnar had his second appearance on SmackDown in a very long time, and in a segment involving a WWE legend, he suffered a rather embarrassing botch right towards the end.Last week on SmackDown, the United States Championship open challenge featured Sami Zayn continuing the tradition against the man who started it: John Cena. It was Cena's last-ever appearance on SmackDown, and it was interrupted by The Beast Incarnate himself, who sent a simple and clear message - he wanted John Cena at WrestlePalooza 2025.As it was Cena's last appearance, there would be no confrontation between the two legends. Instead, he was confronted by R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, who claimed he was John Cena's brother, Ron Cena. He managed to make Brock Lesnar break character again, just like he did in early 2020 in their iconic RAW segment.However, Lesnar also ended it the same way as five-and-a-half years ago: with an F5. Hilariously enough, Lesnar ripped his pants while performing the F5, and he immediately showed his ripped pants to the crowd. When walking away, he smiled and said, &quot;F**k it, Stu, ripped my pants.&quot;Stu is the most famous cameraman in WWE history, and he is someone John Cena has generally always acknowledged in his entrances. He is a tenured figure within WWE, just like R-Truth.As for Brock Lesnar, there wasn't too much to say to John Cena, who he faces next week in Indianapolis in what can only be assumed to be the main event of Wrestlepalooza. It should be noted that there's nothing to confirm that this will be the main event, but considering the level of star power and the fact that it's Lesnar's first match back in 25 months, it seems like it could close the show.When Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012 after eight long years away, he headlined Extreme Rules against John Cena.