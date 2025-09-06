  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar finally breaks silence after over 2 years with an 8-word message

Brock Lesnar finally breaks silence after over 2 years with an 8-word message

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 06, 2025 01:31 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

We have seen Brock Lesnar twice since his last WWE run that ended at SummerSlam 2023, but he hasn't uttered a word. That was, of course, until September 5, when he finally broke his silence with an eight-word message.

On the September 5 episode of SmackDown, John Cena had his last-ever appearance on the blue brand, and he was confronted by Sami Zayn, who paid things forward in a big moment from a decade prior. Just like how John Cena gave Sami Zayn a US Title shot on his debut, Sami Zayn gave Cena a title shot in his (SmackDown) farewell. The match was unfortunately interrupted by Brock Lesnar, who took both Sami Zayn and John Cena out.

When Brock Lesnar was backstage in the Gorilla position, he broke his silence by saying:

"Hey John, I'll see you at Wrestlepalooza, b**ch".

These were the first words he uttered in well over two years.

It's rare to hear Lesnar speak, but he made sure to make it count. As a result, it appears as though the main event of Wrestlepalooza is official. One of the other rumored matches of the card is Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, although McIntyre will first have to go through Randy Orton before he can get to the Undisputed WWE Champion, whom he took out a few weeks ago.

The only other match that is official as of now is IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. A few more major bouts are expected to be added to the card, and WWE is going to go all guns blazing as this will be their debut on ESPN at the start of a multi-year deal.

It's going to be interesting to see how WWE will potentially stack things up, as there are only two weeks left before the big show in Indianapolis.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
